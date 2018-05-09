REI Adventures takes $600 off Texas hiking and kayaking tour

REI Adventures gives outdoor lovers a chance to explore the dramatic west Texas landscape for a week by foot and by kayak — and save money.
The deal: For a limited time, the travel outfitter will take $600 off a weeklong trip to Big Bend National Park and other places in the area. The discounted price is $2,999 per person for members (REI membership costs $20) and $3,339 for nonmembers.
Hikes on this trip, including those in the Chisos Mountains and the Chihuahuan Desert, range from 2 to 14 miles. Participants also kayak on the Rio Grande, stay in lodges and historic hotels in small towns, and learn the local lore from local guides.
When: You must book between Friday and May 28 to get the discount. It's good for trips in 2018 (dates from October through December) and 2019 (dates in winter, spring and fall).
Details: The tour starts in El Paso and ends in Austin. Ground transportation, lodgings and some meals are included. Airfares to El Paso and from Austin are not included.
Info: Texas Hiking: Big Bend & Beyond, (800) 622-2236
