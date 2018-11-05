Here's where and when to ski, eat, sleep and leaf-peep in and around Salt Lake City

Campos Coffee Roastery & Kitchen, 228 S. Edison St. This breakfast and lunch spot is packed on weekends – especially Sunday, when most of Salt Lake City is locked up tight. Expect fancy coffee, an Australian accent or two (Campos is a massive chain in Australia, and this is their second U.S. outpost), a cement floor, exposed brick walls, plank tables. Opened in summer 2018. Most popular dish: avocado toast. Main dishes $8-$15.