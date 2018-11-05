Here's where and when to ski, eat, sleep and leaf-peep in and around Salt Lake City

In the resorts outside Salt Lake City, ski season is just a few weeks away. Here’s a quick look at tentative opening dates, along with tips on several new and booming Salt Lake restaurants and hotels, and a video showing the city full of fall colors as the seasons turn.
Ten ski resorts stand within an hour’s drive of Salt Lake City International Airport. Here, gathered by Ski Utah, are their tentative opening dates. (Naturally, weather could change things, so you’ll want to check the snow report.)
Park City Mountain. Nov. 21.
Deer Valley: Dec. 8.
Alta: Nov. 23.
Sundance: Dec. 7.
Snowbird: Nov. 30.
Brighton: Nov. 21.
Solitude: Dec. 1.
Nordic Valley: Dec. 7.
Powder Mountain: to be determined.
Snowbasin: Nov. 21.
If you’ll have time to eat in Salt Lake City, here are three tasty, casual new options I just tried:
Pretty Bird, 146 Regent St. This tiny spot, which opened in early 2018, specializes in Nashville-style fried chicken, as executed by chef Viet Pham. His menu is short – quarter-chickens and chicken sandwiches, basically, and the spice comes in four strengths, from mildest to spiciest. Order at the counter. Main dishes $9.50-$15.
Boltcutter, 57 E. Galivan Ave. This vegan Mexican restaurant, which has a short menu, busy dining room and full bar, opened in 2017. Expect white walls, servers in black, and many hipsters in the house. I liked the Cali Burrito. Main dishes $-$12.
Campos Coffee Roastery & Kitchen, 228 S. Edison St. This breakfast and lunch spot is packed on weekends – especially Sunday, when most of Salt Lake City is locked up tight. Expect fancy coffee, an Australian accent or two (Campos is a massive chain in Australia, and this is their second U.S. outpost), a cement floor, exposed brick walls, plank tables. Opened in summer 2018. Most popular dish: avocado toast. Main dishes $8-$15.
If you’re spending a night in the city, one new option is the AC Hotel, 225 W 200 South. It opened in early 2018, stands within a block of the city’s Salt Palace Convention Center and is affiliated with Marriott. Rooms for two typically start anywhere from $130-$185.
One older favorite is the Hotel Monaco, 15 W 200 South. It opened in 1999 in a tall, skinny bank building that dates to the 1920s and stands within a few blocks of Temple Square and the lively City Creek mall.