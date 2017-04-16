Travel to Cuba, Spain and Portugal, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books and more

TRAVEL
CUBA

Presentation

Angel Castellanos will discuss traveling to Cuba on your own and his top stops — Havana, colonial Trinidad, Santa Clara, historic Remedios and Topes de Collantes National Park and more.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

PORTUGAL AND SPAIN

Presentations

Wendy Windebank will discuss visiting Portugal, including Lisbon, Sintra and Porto, as well as Spain and sites such as Santiago de Compostela and Bilbao.

When, where: Noon Saturday at Hummus House restaurant, 12211 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne.

Admission, info: $20 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.

FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Presentations

Join travel security expert Kevin Coffey, Times staffers Christopher Reynolds and Charles Fleming, and guidebook authors Andrew Bender and Michele Bigley on the Travel & Wellness stage.

When, where: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, USC

Admission, info: Free; $12 parking. See www.latimes.com/festivalofbooks for a schedule of appearances.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Two-day class will focus on animal tracking and sign identification as well as wildlife behavior, biology and ecological relationships.

When, where: 8:15 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. April 23, Joshua Tree Visitor Center

Admission, info: $120. (760) 367-5535. Camping option available.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

