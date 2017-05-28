TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Peruvian treks, learn to tie knots

CAMPING

Workshop

An REI expert will teach you basic camping knots and how to tie them.

When, where: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: $29. (818) 703-5300

PERU

Presentation

Learn about hiking the Inca Trail as well as other off-the-beaten track Peruvian treks.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

