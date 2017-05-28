Peruvian treks, learn to tie knots

CAMPING

Workshop

An REI expert will teach you basic camping knots and how to tie them.

When, where: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: $29. (818) 703-5300

PERU

Presentation

Learn about hiking the Inca Trail as well as other off-the-beaten track Peruvian treks.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

