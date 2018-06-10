Films & programs for the week of June 10: Tips for camping in California, camp cooking

CAMPING
Workshop
REI experts will share tips on what you need to take your first (second or third) camping trip and special considerations for camping in California. Learn about regional resources and areas to camp.
When, where: 7 p.m. June 13 at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 Foothill Blvd. Also 7 p.m. June 14 at REI stores in Burbank, 1900 W. Empire Ave., and Northridge, 18605 Devonshire St. 7 p.m. June 16 in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360 for Rancho Cucamonga; (818) 847-9509 for Burbank; (818) 831-5555 for Northridge; (818) 703-5300 for Woodland Hills.
Chefs from Dirty Gourmet will demonstrate tips and tricks for all types of outdoor cooking.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
