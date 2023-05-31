June in L.A. is about calendar alerts. You’ll want to set a few each for these 10 events

Supervsn Studios flagship opening

Founder, chief executive and creative director Gavin Mathieu expands the Supervsn universe to Slauson with the opening of the brand’s first flagship location The new space will be part retail experience, part gallery — somewhere to shop collections, exclusive drops and limited home good runs, while also serving as a gathering space that will feature rotating installations from artists, brand collaborators and community programming from Supervsn’s the Studio Foundation. Co-signed by Carolyn Shaw, Blacc Sam, Blxst, Nas, Aleali May and the office of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, the flagship will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 3 at noon. 4440 W. Slauson Ave., Windsor Hills. supervsn.com

“Heaven Is a Basement” at Soho Warehouse

Featuring 29 contemporary artists across mediums — from Lauren Halsey, to Jerry Hsu, to Brendan Lynch, to Mia Scarpa — “Heaven Is a Basement” pays homage to the underground spaces that have nurtured L.A.’s eclectic art scene. Curated by Eddie Salinas, the exhibition opens on June 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight at Soho Warehouse. Don’t sleep! 1000 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles. sohohouse.com

Ambush SS23 at Terminal 27

Through June 25, Ambush will host a pop-up to celebrate the brand’s SS23 collection at Terminal 27 in West Hollywood. Inspired by the fashion born from Tokyo club culture and the rave scene, the collection will be housed in the Terminal Gallery Room with a presentation that leans into Pop Art aesthetics. 8271 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. ambushdesign.com

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “Coming Back to See Through, Again” at David Zwirner L.A.

David Zwirner christens its L.A. space with an exhibition from Njideka Akunyili Crosby, featuring new and recent works in the artist’s first solo exhibition with the gallery. Akunyili Crosby’s compositions include paintings, photographic transfers from archival Nigerian magazines and more that result in “visual tapestries of contemporary life that evocatively express the intricacies of African diasporic identity,” says the gallery. On view through July 29. 616 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles. davidzwirner.com

Canada Goose at the Beverly Center

Canada Goose flocks west this summer, opening its first L.A. location at the Beverly Center in June. The location will carry the brand’s new warm-weather apparel, including lightweight down and footwear. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. canadagoose.com

Martine Syms, “Loser Back Home” at Sprüth Magers

Sprüth Magers celebrates lauded L.A. artist Martine Syms ’ first solo exhibition with the gallery (and its newly minted representation of her work) with “Loser Back Home,” a look at Syms’ latest foray into the world of video, photography, sculpture and painting. On view from June 2 to Aug. 26. 5900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. spruethmagers.com

Crenshaw Skate Club Core Logo Collection

Crenshaw Skate Club’s Core Logo Collection calls back to the brand’s roots, bringing back the OG Logo Tee ($38) for the first time in years; and looks toward the future, introducing the first ever CSC womenswear item with the Bubble Logo Baby Tee ($25). Available now. crenshawskateclub.com

“De Aquí, Y De Allá” at Fifteen01

Curated by Andreinna Giron and Christopher Rendon, “De Aquí, Y De Allá” is the group show you need this summer. With an opening reception on June 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., the exhibition features the work of artists Barrington Darius, Bobby, Jynx Prado, Brandon Davis and many, many more. Running through June 18 at Fifteen01. 1501 Daisy Ave., Long Beach. @fifteen_01

Diorivera at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Dior posts up in the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel through the summer to celebrate its Dioriviera capsule collection, part of a series of global activations. The pop-up boutique housing the toile de Jouy pink and gray collection, inspired by Mediterranean beach culture and modeled after a giant sandcastle, is only one part of the Dioriviera experience. Guests can also chill under branded lounge chairs and umbrellas between luxe treatments at Les Jardin de Reves Dior Spa Cabana. Running through Sept. 4. 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills. dior.com

Union SS23

