'Downton Abbey' immersive display, featuring sets and original costumes, will open in Florida

Can’t wait for the “Downton Abbey” movie to come out? Consider visiting an immersive exhibition associated with the popular British series, which ran on PBS in the U.S., that will open in November in Florida.
“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” closed in New York City on Sept. 3. Now it will shift to CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., starting Nov. 10, a press release about the exhibition said.
In the exhibition, visitors get to tour the beloved fictional home of the Crawleys, complete with sets of Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, Lady Mary’s bedroom and the dining room where the series’ formal dinners took place.
In addition, fans can see more than 50 original costumes and original videos of the characters that were crafted for the exhibition. There’s also more history about the post-Edwardian era in which the TV show is set.
Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $35; children younger than 14 get in free.
The exhibition will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day).
Info: “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” at CityPlace, 575 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, Fla.; (866) 811-4111
As for the upcoming film, it has begun shooting with cast members Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Countess of Grantham), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) and Maggie Smith (the Dowager). No release date has been set.
ALSO