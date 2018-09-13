Advertisement

'Downton Abbey' immersive display, featuring sets and original costumes, will open in Florida

By Mary Forgione
Sep 13, 2018 | 6:15 AM
'Downton Abbey' immersive display, featuring sets and original costumes, will open in Florida
The bell pulls featured on the "Downton Abbey" TV show are on display as part of an exhibition about the series that will open in Florida. (Mary Forgione)

Can’t wait for the “Downton Abbey” movie to come out? Consider visiting an immersive exhibition associated with the popular British series, which ran on PBS in the U.S., that will open in November in Florida.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” closed in New York City on Sept. 3. Now it will shift to CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., starting Nov. 10, a press release about the exhibition said.

Advertisement

In the exhibition, visitors get to tour the beloved fictional home of the Crawleys, complete with sets of Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, Lady Mary’s bedroom and the dining room where the series’ formal dinners took place.

The dining room from the series is on display at "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," which opens Nov. 10 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The dining room from the series is on display at "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," which opens Nov. 10 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Mary Forgione)

In addition, fans can see more than 50 original costumes and original videos of the characters that were crafted for the exhibition. There’s also more history about the post-Edwardian era in which the TV show is set.

Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $35; children younger than 14 get in free.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day).

Info: “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” at CityPlace, 575 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, Fla.; (866) 811-4111

As for the upcoming film, it has begun shooting with cast members Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Countess of Grantham), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) and Maggie Smith (the Dowager). No release date has been set.

ALSO

Christmas market cruises to Germany and Austria on sale, but not for long

Check into Room 301 at Hollywood's Kimpton Everly Hotel and leave a message for the world

Oahu resort's $3,500 high-intensity hula class will leave you breathless

Advertisement
Advertisement