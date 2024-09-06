Fall preview: The best movies, TV shows, music, books and arts of the season

Unlike our East Coast brethren, Angelenos aren’t subject to the sudden arrival of autumn this time of year: Our crisp days are still months away, and we’re not exactly a hot spot for leaf-peeping. But there’s undoubtedly a shift in the air as August rolls into September, the school year picks up steam and the days get incrementally shorter. Maybe it’s the buzz of the fall film festivals or the anticipation of awards season. The satisfaction of your favorite series returning to TV. The slew of new premieres, publication days, exhibition openings, L.A. stands.
To capture that excitement, we asked Times staffers to look into their crystal balls and preview the culture likely to dominate the water-cooler conversation this season, from “The Substance,” a gross-out parable of Hollywood glamour, to “Interior Chinatown,” a clever send-up of the industry’s history of Asian stereotypes, to Shaboozey, the genre-defying artist poised to take the Fonda by storm next month.
Whatever your subject (or medium) of choice, there’s something to circle on your calendar contained in our 2024 Fall Preview — fall weather sold separately.
There will be blood: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and director Coralie Fargeat on the fall’s most shocking movie
A darkly surreal fantasia about Hollywood misogyny, “The Substance” delivers some of the year’s most fearless acting, along with a bold new directorial voice.
The actor’s latest effort as a writer and director — in which he co-stars with Kieran Culkin — confidently takes on tragedies great and small.
A decade after winning her Oscar, Nyong’o is taking on projects that strike a personal resonance, including the animated sci-fi adventure “The Wild Robot.”
Among the titles that have our writing staff stoked: “Gladiator II,” “Wicked,” “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Blitz,” “Anora,” “We Live in Time” and “The Apprentice.”
Brace for a storm of melody this fall: “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Wicked,” “Mufasa: The Lion King” and more. What do all the musicals say about our needs as viewers?
The actor and comedian toiled for years in bit parts before getting his big break on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley.’ Now, he’ll star in his first drama, Hulu’s limited series based on Charles Yu’s novel.
When a TV show or other forms of art run long, they can be worth our time, our television critic writes. But in some cases, abbreviation is best.
What makes the Penguin an iconic character? The creators of HBO’s ‘Penguin’ and a DC comic book writer explain his enduring appeal.
‘Matlock’ is returning. Here’s who reimagined the character as a clever but underestimated woman
Jennie Snyder Urman, showrunner of ‘Matlock’ on CBS, talks about reimagining the character and why Kathy Bates is perfect for the role.
Among the shows our TV writers are looking forward to this season are ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ ‘Matlock,’ ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Landman.’
The unlikely country star’s journey from unknown artist to record-breaking chart-topper who writes hits for Beyoncé is a lesson in the power of cultural exchange.
Fall promises plenty for music fans to get excited about. Here are 19 albums, shows and books to look forward to.
The all-girl adolescent punk band that went viral after a library performance now shares the stage with rock’s biggest stars. Their latest album drops in October.
The much-anticipated reopening of the Mark Taper Forum, ‘Lightscape’ at Disney Hall, a big debut in San Diego: Here’s our shortlist to the most promising shows in the season ahead.
The world just experienced its hottest year on record, but does our climate crisis make for good art? With the latest iteration of Pacific Standard Time, we’ll soon find out.
Sign language and social media: Green Day’s ‘American Idiot,’ reimagined for 2024
Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre’s musical production reopens Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum in October.
Fall’s most anticipated books include novels from Rachel Kushner, Sally Rooney, Danzy Senna, Michael Connelly and Richard Price.
Is Hollywood exploiting race? There’s no business like show business in Danzy Senna’s takedown of identity politics
Danzy Senna’s ‘Colored Television’ is a funny Hollywood takedown that offers a window into the lives of ‘racial nomads’ who must negotiate a world that is hostile to them.
In ‘The De Palma Decade,’ Laurent Bouzereau’s unabashed adoration of director Brian De Palma can be a hindrance to deeper understanding.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.