Fall preview: The best movies, TV shows, music, books and arts of the season

From left, Jimmy O. Yang, Coralie Fargeat, Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Shaboozey.
(Photo illustration by Phyx Design / For The Times; photos by Annie Noelker, Jennifer McCord and Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)
Unlike our East Coast brethren, Angelenos aren’t subject to the sudden arrival of autumn this time of year: Our crisp days are still months away, and we’re not exactly a hot spot for leaf-peeping. But there’s undoubtedly a shift in the air as August rolls into September, the school year picks up steam and the days get incrementally shorter. Maybe it’s the buzz of the fall film festivals or the anticipation of awards season. The satisfaction of your favorite series returning to TV. The slew of new premieres, publication days, exhibition openings, L.A. stands.

To capture that excitement, we asked Times staffers to look into their crystal balls and preview the culture likely to dominate the water-cooler conversation this season, from “The Substance,” a gross-out parable of Hollywood glamour, to “Interior Chinatown,” a clever send-up of the industry’s history of Asian stereotypes, to Shaboozey, the genre-defying artist poised to take the Fonda by storm next month.

Whatever your subject (or medium) of choice, there’s something to circle on your calendar contained in our 2024 Fall Preview — fall weather sold separately.

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley who star in "The Substance" with director Coralie Fargeat

Movies

There will be blood: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and director Coralie Fargeat on the fall’s most shocking movie

A darkly surreal fantasia about Hollywood misogyny, “The Substance” delivers some of the year’s most fearless acting, along with a bold new directorial voice.

Sept. 3, 2024
A man in a blue shirt stands on a movie set.

Movies

Ready to become the filmmaker in his head, Jesse Eisenberg levels up with ‘A Real Pain’

The actor’s latest effort as a writer and director — in which he co-stars with Kieran Culkin — confidently takes on tragedies great and small.
Lupita Nyong'o

Movies

Lupita Nyong’o goes from a quiet place to a chattier one in ‘The Wild Robot’

A decade after winning her Oscar, Nyong’o is taking on projects that strike a personal resonance, including the animated sci-fi adventure “The Wild Robot.”
A collage of movies

Movies

The 15 movies we’re most excited about this fall

Among the titles that have our writing staff stoked: “Gladiator II,” “Wicked,” “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Blitz,” “Anora,” “We Live in Time” and “The Apprentice.”
L to R: Ariana Granda is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu

Movies

In unusual numbers, we’ll be singing and dancing this fall — at least onscreen

Brace for a storm of melody this fall: “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Wicked,” “Mufasa: The Lion King” and more. What do all the musicals say about our needs as viewers?
Jimmy O. Yang who stars in "Interior Chinatown"

Television

Jimmy O. Yang is finally No. 1 on the call sheet with ‘Interior Chinatown’

The actor and comedian toiled for years in bit parts before getting his big break on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley.’ Now, he’ll star in his first drama, Hulu’s limited series based on Charles Yu’s novel.

Sept. 5, 2024
Illustration of a person watching infinite tv shows

Television

How long is too long for a television series, a film or a performance?

When a TV show or other forms of art run long, they can be worth our time, our television critic writes. But in some cases, abbreviation is best.

Sept. 5, 2024
Television

‘The Penguin’ is the latest character study of the charming, rage-filled Batman villain

What makes the Penguin an iconic character? The creators of HBO’s ‘Penguin’ and a DC comic book writer explain his enduring appeal.

Sept. 5, 2024
Jennie Snyder Urman serves as the showrunner of the CBS's re-imagining of "Matlock"

Television

‘Matlock’ is returning. Here’s who reimagined the character as a clever but underestimated woman

Jennie Snyder Urman, showrunner of ‘Matlock’ on CBS, talks about reimagining the character and why Kathy Bates is perfect for the role.

Sept. 5, 2024
David Alan Grier, Josh Andres Rivera, Billy Bob Thornton, Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates

Television

The 16 TV shows we’re most excited about this fall

Among the shows our TV writers are looking forward to this season are ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ ‘Matlock,’ ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Landman.’

Sept. 5, 2024
LOS ANGELES -- AUGUST 16, 2024: Shaboozey in Los Angeles on Friday, August 16, 2024 (Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)

Music

From Nigeria to Nashville, we’re all in Shaboozey country now

The unlikely country star’s journey from unknown artist to record-breaking chart-topper who writes hits for Beyoncé is a lesson in the power of cultural exchange.

Sept. 4, 2024
Clockwise from top left: Omar Apollo, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Bob Dylan

Music

The 19 albums, shows and music books we’re most excited about this fall

Fall promises plenty for music fans to get excited about. Here are 19 albums, shows and books to look forward to.

Sept. 4, 2024
The Linda Lindas at Citi Field Stadium in New York

Music

The Linda Lindas grow up (but not too fast) while reaching stadium-level status

The all-girl adolescent punk band that went viral after a library performance now shares the stage with rock’s biggest stars. Their latest album drops in October.

Sept. 4, 2024
Chukwudi Iwuji, Rafael Payare, Rainn Wilson, Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Entertainment & Arts

The hottest tickets in L.A. theater, classical music and more this fall

The much-anticipated reopening of the Mark Taper Forum, ‘Lightscape’ at Disney Hall, a big debut in San Diego: Here’s our shortlist to the most promising shows in the season ahead.

Aug. 29, 2024
Cai Guo-Qiang opens PST ART with a Sept. 15 fireworks performance at the Colosseum. Cai's “Mystery Circle: Explosion Event" was at MOCA in 2012

Entertainment & Arts

Why ‘Art & Science Collide’ is a risky theme for the Getty’s new PST festival

The world just experienced its hottest year on record, but does our climate crisis make for good art? With the latest iteration of Pacific Standard Time, we’ll soon find out.

Aug. 29, 2024
Los Angeles, CA - August 25: From Left - Otis Jones IV, Landen Gonzalez, Lark Detweiler, Daniel Durant, Mars Rucker, James Oliver, cast of "American Idiot," the Center Theatre Group/Deaf West Theatre production, pose for a portrait on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Sign language and social media: Green Day’s ‘American Idiot,’ reimagined for 2024

Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre’s musical production reopens Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum in October.

Aug. 29, 2024
Attica Locke (left), Gail Crowther

Books

30 books to read this fall

Fall’s most anticipated books include novels from Rachel Kushner, Sally Rooney, Danzy Senna, Michael Connelly and Richard Price.

Sept. 3, 2024
Books

Is Hollywood exploiting race? There’s no business like show business in Danzy Senna’s takedown of identity politics

Danzy Senna’s ‘Colored Television’ is a funny Hollywood takedown that offers a window into the lives of ‘racial nomads’ who must negotiate a world that is hostile to them.

Sept. 3, 2024
Margot Kidder in a scene from director Brian De Palma's "Sisters" in 1972.

Books

A look into the decade that defined Brian De Palma could use more critical consideration

In ‘The De Palma Decade,’ Laurent Bouzereau’s unabashed adoration of director Brian De Palma can be a hindrance to deeper understanding.

Sept. 3, 2024

