A cup holder that keeps sand out of your drink will be the toast of the beach

Would you like sand with that drink, beach boy or girl?

Probably not. You can keep the grains out of your cup with the Spiker Sand Drink Holder.

The bottom half of this 8-inch-tall by 4-inch-diameter heavy-duty plastic cup holder has four integrated slats that anchor it into the sand with a twist of your wrist, steadying and elevating the cup.

The Spiker is just the right size for a can of beer or soda, pint or quart bottle or tapered plastic cup.

It also can keep sunglasses, phones, keys and other small stuff clean and dry (assuming nobody kicks up sand or shakes their towel too close).

At a third of a pound, the Spiker (or even several of them) won’t weigh down your beach bag.

Back on solid turf, Spikers can be wedged between sofa cushions, provided no one plops down or your pets don’t jump up.

The Spiker, available online and at chain stores and gift shops, is sold individually or in multicolor multipacks. (It comes in 26 bright colors.)

Spiker Sand Drink Holders cost $10 apiece or in multicolor multipacks at a discount.

