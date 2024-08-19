Advertisement
A taco combo plate from Saucy Chick Goat Mafia
In Pasadena, a taco combo plate from Saucy Chick Goat Mafia travels easily for a picnic at nearby L.A. County Arboretum or Arlington Garden.
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)
Food

12 delicious grab-and-go picnics to pair with L.A.’s prettiest parks and beaches

By Tiffany Tse
Finding the perfect picnic spot in Los Angeles is a breeze, thanks to the city’s fairly mild year-round weather and abundant green spaces. But the real challenge? Scoring delicious takeout that’s conveniently located near your preferred park or beach. Enter this list of standout eateries offering portable food that stays delicious even after a short drive or scenic walk, along with the prettiest, most convenient spots to enjoy your meal al fresco. Whether you’re picnicking on birria burritos at a botanical garden in Pasadena or indulging in homestyle Italian classics on Hermosa Beach, here are 12 stellar pairings for savoring great eats in the great outdoors.

Dirty chicken and sides from Augie's on Main.
(Augie’s on Main)

Augie's on Main and Tongva Park

Santa Monica American $
By Tiffany Tse
From chef Josiah Citrin, this fast-casual spot serves lunch and dinner with a menu starring his renowned “dirty chicken” — a sensation when it was first introduced at his namesake Michelin-starred restaurant, Citrin. The bird is roasted slowly at three different temperatures for ultimate juiciness, then brushed with a tamarind, miso, mustard and kiwi glaze; dusted with homemade panko, garlic, preserved lemon, and Sriracha spice; and finally finished in the oven to achieve a crispy exterior. Alongside this dish you’ll find excellent burgers, hot dogs and gourmet sides like lemon chili-glazed potatoes and ratatouille. Augie’s prime location on Main Street ensures plenty of great spots to enjoy your meal alfresco, whether you meander to neighboring Santa Monica Beach, Tongva Park or Dorothy Green Park, all of which are outfitted with benches and picnic tables.
Some of the region's best lobster rolls are headed to Huntington Beach this summer when Broad Street Oyster Co. opens on the Huntington Beach Pier.
(Liam Brown/Broad Street Oyster Co.)

Broad Street Oyster Co. and Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Seafood $$
By Tiffany Tse
There’s something special about enjoying fresh seafood by the sea, and Broad Street Oyster Co. nails it. Located at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier, this place serves up irresistible coastal fare that’s easy for taking to go, such as legendary lobster rolls (available with luxurious add-ons like caviar or uni), Baja fish tacos, soft shell crab sandos or, if seafood just isn’t your thing, classic cheeseburgers. With Huntington Beach just down the pier, your takeout will still be fresh as you find the best spot on the sand to catch one of HB’s spectacular sunsets.
Cargo Snack Shack and L.A. Historic State Park

Chinatown American $
By Tiffany Tse
While L.A. State Historic Park is always buzzing with visitors picnicking, walking their dogs or playing sports, its sprawling 32 acres make it feel spacious, never crowded. It’s the ideal spot to relax with an outdoor meal, and you’re in luck — this takeout spot is just steps away from the park’s southwestern entrance. Comfort food reigns supreme here, so get ready to indulge in crave-worthy burgers and hot dogs, hefty sandwiches, chili cheese fries, warm pretzel bites with beer cheese and more delicious bites that hit all the right notes for a laid-back, open-air feast.
Aguachile at La Tostaderia, Grand Central Market on Friday June 30th 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Andrea D'Agosto/ For The Times
(Andrea D’Agosto / For The Times)

Grand Central Market and Gloria Molina Grand Park

Downtown L.A. Places to eat $$
By Tiffany Tse
Despite its towering high rises and urban landscape, Downtown L.A. actually boasts several inviting green spaces. The best option is Gloria Molina Grand Park, which stretches from Grand Avenue to Spring Street with water fixtures, shady trees and grassy lawns. For a delicious picnic, look no further than nearby Grand Central Market’s 40 stalls. The bustling food emporium brings together flavors from around the globe — from authentic Berlin currywurst to handmade Salvadoran pupusas and Thai comfort food made with locally sourced ingredients, all of which travel exceptionally well.
Banh mi sandwiches, breakfast burritos and smoked salmon pizza from Great White transport well to nearby Venice Beach.
(Simran Malik)

Great White and Venice Beach

Venice American $$
By Tiffany Tse
Thanks to its bright, airy interior and Tulum-inspired vibe, you might be tempted to dine in at Great White, but we suggest grabbing your order to go, strolling down Windward Avenue under the Venice sign and down to the boardwalk where you can post up next to the skate park or head down to the shore to dig in. This all-day cafe shines with coastal California cuisine, offering everything from a well-executed breakfast burrito and salmon mezze in the a.m. to fresh, seasonal salads, bowls, wraps and pizzas later in the day.
A vertical closeup of a hand holding a double cheeseburger in front of a rainbow mural at Heavy Handed in Studio City
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Heavy Handed and Wilacre Park

Studio City Burgers $
By Tiffany Tse
Heavy Handed has come a long way from its pop-up days in West L.A. Their burgers are a crowd favorite at the Santa Monica and recently opened Studio City outposts for good reason: Ground short rib patties are nestled between lightly toasted, buttered house-made buns slathered with the signature Thousand Island-inspired sauce and topped with rich caramelized onions and melted American cheese,. And don’t sleep on the beef tallow fries, which will stay crispy all the way to your picnic at nearby Wilacre Park. A quick drive down Laurel Canyon Boulevard leads you to this scenic 128-acre space, complete with dog-friendly hiking trails.
Two people stand in front of the mural at Laidrey's Coffee Roasters
(Cara Harman)

Laidrey's Coffee Roasters and Lake Balboa Park

Encino Coffee Bakery $
By Tiffany Tse
Roasting coffee began as a passion project for Laidrey’s founder and owner, Gacia Tachejia. After honing her skills, she established two brick-and mortar locations, first in Tarzana and later in Encino. Tachejia is committed to ethically sourcing beans from sustainable coffee farmers, and she’s crafted a menu of inventive drinks with house-made syrups, including maple oat latte, date shaken espresso and hojicha lavender cloud. Beyond serving some of the San Fernando Valley’s finest brews, Laidrey offers freshly baked pastries, open-faced sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients, and other must-try items, like a mouthwatering Korean barbecue burrito. Just a short drive across the 101, you’ll find Lake Balboa Park, a sprawling, dog-friendly haven with barbecue pits, picnic tables, gazebos, a children’s play area and a lake teeming with wildlife.
Sandwich from Mickey's Deli at Hermosa Beach.
(Mickey’s Deli)

Mickey's Deli and Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach Deli $
By Tiffany Tse
Since 1953, this historic deli and market has been dishing out robust Italian staples, ideal for a quick grab-and-go or post-beach feast. In fact, one of its signature sandwiches — a French roll drenched in warm marinara sauce — was originally created back in the ‘50s for surfers needing a hearty refuel. Founded by Michael Angelo “Mickey” Mance and now run by his son Paul, Mickey’s has become a beloved local institution, famous for its expansive menu and generous portions. Think: freshly baked calzones oozing with cheese, breakfast burritos loaded with savory fillings, fully stacked subs toasted to perfection and pizzas available by the slice or whole. Order takeout to enjoy just a stone’s throw away at Hermosa Beach.
A cardamom bun, smørrebrød and green juice on red-and-white checkered paper at Piknik, swan boats and Echo Park Lake behind.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Piknik and Echo Park Lake

Echo Park American $$
By Tiffany Tse
The only thing that could make a swan boat ride on Echo Park Lake better is following it up with a memorable meal. Luckily, you don’t have to venture far. The team behind The Lonely Oyster has transformed the Echo Park Lake Boathouse (where the boats dock just outside) into Piknik, an all-day eatery with a Scandinavian-inspired menu. Start your morning with excellent coffee, pressed juices, and freshly made pastries such as fragrant cardamom buns, lemon crinkle cookies and rich quiches. As the day goes on, you’ll find heartier fare including decadent sandwiches and open-faced toasts on sturdy rye bread. Grab a picnic blanket and take your spread to a grassy hill where you can soak up postcard views of the lake and downtown skyline.
A taco combo plate from Saucy Chick Goat Mafia
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)

Saucy Chick Goat Mafia and L.A. County Arboretum

East Pasadena Indian Mexican $
By Tiffany Tse
Can’t decide what you’re in the mood for? Browse the menu at this Mexican-Indian gem from husband-and-wife team Marcel Rene Michel and Rhea Patel Michel that blends their cultural backgrounds. Rotisserie chicken is hand brined and marinated for 24 hours in pibil, jeera or smoked ambli spices, and served with scratch-made sauces, house-pickled onions, fresh tortillas and sides such as fenugreek esquites and turmeric-roasted cauliflower. The pair joined forces with birriero Juan Garcia of Goat Mafia, who offers a family recipe for Jalisco-style goat birria in tacos, queso tacos and burritos. For a perfect outdoor meal, take your carryout to the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia, where the picnic areas and lawn outside the venue are ideal for a spread (note: outside food isn’t allowed in the arboretum itself). Or venture a bit further to Pasadena’s Arlington Garden, a free botanical garden where you can relish your meal surrounded by stunning flora and fauna at every turn.
An overhead of Sua Superette to-go food on a blue tabletop, including chicken tenders, green beans and chocolate tofu pudding
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Suá Superette and Robert L. Burns Park

Windsor Square Sichuan Grocer $$
By Tiffany Tse
Situated on bustling Larchmont Boulevard, this buzzy cafe and market serves up Sichuan-inspired ready-to-eat meals prepared with organic, local produce and sustainable meats. Dishes are free of dairy, refined sugar and additives, so the menu is accessible to those with restricted diets. Order the crispy Chongqing chicken tenders, cold sesame noodles and kung pao salmon wrap, all packaged in eco-friendly, compostable containers, and head over to Robert L. Burns Park, just a 15-minute stroll away. With a fenced-in children’s play area and jungle gym, this well-maintained space offers a peaceful retreat with shaded picnic tables where you can dig into your feel-good meal.
Park-goers can bring sushi to their picnic with one of Uchi's new curated to-go boxes with nigiri, makimono and sashimi.
(Uchi)

Uchi and West Hollywood Park

West Hollywood Japanese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
From Austin-based restaurant group Hai Hospitality, the West Hollywood location of Uchi was long-awaited by fans of James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Doyle. The sushi bar just introduced a new collection of to-go items, featuring three sleek boxes designed by executive pastry chef Ariana Quant to reflect the restaurant’s elegant interior. These boxes go beyond the typical sushi box sets, offering a curated selection of nigiri, makimono, sashimi-style fish and even caviar with potato chips and crème fraîche. For a delightful outdoor meal, take your box to West Hollywood Park, just half a mile away and replete with pickleball courts, picnic tables, a playground and dog parks for both small and large pups.
