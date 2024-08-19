12 delicious grab-and-go picnics to pair with L.A.’s prettiest parks and beaches

Can’t decide what you’re in the mood for? Browse the menu at this Mexican-Indian gem from husband-and-wife team Marcel Rene Michel and Rhea Patel Michel that blends their cultural backgrounds. Rotisserie chicken is hand brined and marinated for 24 hours in pibil, jeera or smoked ambli spices, and served with scratch-made sauces, house-pickled onions, fresh tortillas and sides such as fenugreek esquites and turmeric-roasted cauliflower. The pair joined forces with birriero Juan Garcia of Goat Mafia, who offers a family recipe for Jalisco-style goat birria in tacos, queso tacos and burritos. For a perfect outdoor meal, take your carryout to the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia, where the picnic areas and lawn outside the venue are ideal for a spread (note: outside food isn’t allowed in the arboretum itself). Or venture a bit further to Pasadena’s Arlington Garden, a free botanical garden where you can relish your meal surrounded by stunning flora and fauna at every turn.

