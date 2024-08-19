12 delicious grab-and-go picnics to pair with L.A.’s prettiest parks and beaches
Finding the perfect picnic spot in Los Angeles is a breeze, thanks to the city’s fairly mild year-round weather and abundant green spaces. But the real challenge? Scoring delicious takeout that’s conveniently located near your preferred park or beach. Enter this list of standout eateries offering portable food that stays delicious even after a short drive or scenic walk, along with the prettiest, most convenient spots to enjoy your meal al fresco. Whether you’re picnicking on birria burritos at a botanical garden in Pasadena or indulging in homestyle Italian classics on Hermosa Beach, here are 12 stellar pairings for savoring great eats in the great outdoors.
Augie's on Main and Tongva Park
Broad Street Oyster Co. and Huntington Beach
Cargo Snack Shack and L.A. Historic State Park
Grand Central Market and Gloria Molina Grand Park
Great White and Venice Beach
Heavy Handed and Wilacre Park
Laidrey's Coffee Roasters and Lake Balboa Park
Mickey's Deli and Hermosa Beach
Piknik and Echo Park Lake
Saucy Chick Goat Mafia and L.A. County Arboretum
Suá Superette and Robert L. Burns Park
Uchi and West Hollywood Park
Eat your way across L.A.
