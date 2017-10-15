How to save big on Hawaii Island

On Hawaii Island, you can have a first-class trip at coach prices. I’ve been traveling here for years, and I learned to visit and have fun without spending a small fortune. Here are some of the ways.

Visit the supermarkets

As soon as I exit Kona International Airport on Hawaii, I head to the Safeway supermarket in Kailua-Kona (open 24 hours) so I can stock up on breakfast and lunch items, which I store in my hotel room’s refrigerator. (I also pack breakfast cereal, powdered milk and plenty of protein bars.)

Saving money on breakfast and lunch means you can splurge at dinner.

At the supermarket, also check near the entrance for local tourist guides offering a wealth of bargains, coupons, deals and steals such as “101 Things to Do on Hawaii Island.”

Info: Safeway, 75-1027 Henry St., Kailua Kona; (808) 329-2207

Choose your accommodations wisely

Ricardo Zepeda View from the guest room level of the Hale Kai Bed &Breakfast overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Hilo Bay. It's located above the popular Honolii surfing beach only 2 miles north of Hilo. View from the guest room level of the Hale Kai Bed &Breakfast overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Hilo Bay. It's located above the popular Honolii surfing beach only 2 miles north of Hilo. (Ricardo Zepeda)

You often can save by staying at a bed and breakfast, where your first meal of the day is included.

The oceanfront Hale Kai Hawaii bed and breakfast, for example, has a suite with kitchenette for $179 a night. There are other bed-and-breakfast suggestions .

Or stay at the Aston Waikoloa Colony Villas, which offer AAA and military discounts and special packages with free car rental.

Info: Hale Kai Hawaii, 111 Honolii Place, Hilo; (808) 935-6330. Aston Waikoloa Colony Villas, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Waikoloa; (885) 945-4041

Visit a beach

Anaehoomalu, for example, is a stretch of sunny Kohala Coast beach next to the Waikoloa Beach Marriott. You can rent kayaks, hydro bikes and body boards as well as snorkel, scuba dive and sunbathe.

You’ll find parking along with picnic facilities and restrooms. The area also includes a historic fishpond.

Info: Hawaii Island beaches

Drive a designated scenic byway

The island’s size and diversity make it great for road tripping. Along various routes on the island, visitors will find a variety of free or minimal-cost activities.

The roads offer exceptional views and roadside stories of a remarkable culture. They were designated scenic byways for their archaeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and/or scenic significance.

The 10-mile Mamalahoa Kona Heritage Corridor, for example, has abundant historic architecture, shrines, coffee farms, art galleries and quaint Holualoa Village.

The Royal Footsteps Along the Kona Coast Byway is a seven-mile stretch of Alii Drive that tells the story of 700 years of Hawaii’s alii (ruling class) and includes the royal surfing grounds of Kahaluu.

Info: Mamalahoa Kona Heritage Corridor, Royal Footsteps Along the Kona Coast Byway

Visit the national park

Art Wolfe / Getty Images Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea erupting. Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea erupting. (Art Wolfe / Getty Images)

The big kahuna, of course, is Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with its rugged lava fields, rain forest flora and fauna, lava tubes and craters. Everyone views the night glow of below-surface molten lava at Halemaumau Crater, but here’s an insider tip: Drive scenic Mauna Loa Road to its 6,662-foot elevation lookout. Park entrance fee is $25 per vehicle; there are free admission days as well.

Info: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Check out Mauna Kea Resort

Spectacular Hapuna Beach is part of the resort, so get yourself there and soak up the sun on one of the world’s best beaches.

You know those breakfast and lunches you saved money on? Now’s time for a splurge. After beaching it, head to Manta, the signature dining room of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. It offers a three-course menu for $68 a person, and you can add wine pairings to each course for $20 more.

The best part comes after dinner when you can view the resort’s most frequent evening visitors: elegant manta rays. They can be seen most nights from the hotel’s Manta Point, where a light has shone in the ocean for decades, attracting tiny plankton, a favorite food of the filter-feeders.

Enjoy this free adventure to see these amazing winged creatures.

Info: Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive; (877) 880-6524

Try treats that are big on flavor, low in cost

Shave ice is a Hawaiian tradition, and it’s just $4.75 for a regular cup from Original Big Island Shave Ice Co. Its truck moves around Waimea, Waikoloa and Hilo so it’s best to check its Facebook page for locations.

You’ll enjoy a wealth of standard flavors but you may want to try crazy ingredients such as sweet potato ice cream, blue Hawaii syrup and gummy bear toppings.