​​​​​​​Saving money on Maui

If you’re traveling to Maui, you may worry that your pockets need to be as deep as the water surrounding this popular island. That there’s no way to go to Hawaii without breaking the bank.

In my 25 trips to Maui in the last 25 years, I have accumulated some tips that let you achieve “Maui wowee” without your wallet saying “Owie.”

Visit the beaches — they’re all free

By state law all of Hawaii’s beaches are open to the public, even the spectacular sands fronting the best luxury resorts.

Snare the beach fronting the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa at Black Rock. (Bring your own snorkel or rent one weekly at Snorkel Bob’s.)

At sunset, remain at the Sheraton to watch the free nightly torch-lighting ceremony and the remarkable cliff diver performance. From 3 to 5 p.m. at the hotel’s Cliff Dive Grill, prices drop: $5 draft beers, $6 wine by the glass, and $8 classic tropical cocktails.

After sunset, stroll the romantic Kaanapali Beach Walk that goes from the Sheraton to the Hyatt Regency. Yes, sometimes the best things in life are free.

Info: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, 2605 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina; (888) 627-8114

Go natural

Education Images / UIG via Getty Images The coast line trail In Wai'Anapanapa State Park Near Hana. The coast line trail In Wai'Anapanapa State Park Near Hana. (Education Images / UIG via Getty Images)

What else is free? Many of Maui’s natural beauties, including valleys and waterfalls, are there for the enjoying.

Consider driving halfway to Hana and then heading back. You’ll be delighted with jaw-dropping scenery.

Pack a picnic lunch and explore the funky vibe in Paia. If you prefer to go all the way to Hana, you can reserve a $99-per-night cabin in Hana on the black-sand beach at Waianapanapa State Park.

Besides lodging, you can picnic, shore-fish and hike. (And if you’re like me, you’ll try to figure out where Oprah’s house is in Hana.)

Info: Waianapanapa State Park, Hana; (808) 984-8109. Cabin reservations

Snag a local mag

For the most up-to-date deals pick up one of the free tourist guides, which offer plenty of bargains, discounts, coupons and two-for-one deals.

Make a smart check-in choice

Where to stay without breaking the bank? Maui does have Airbnb options, so an expensive oceanfront hotel isn’t the only option.

But check out Maui Accommodations, which has a quarterly Maui Deals & Steals newsletter with good bargains. Travelers book directly with the property owners and managers for the best possible price with no service fees.

Info: Maui Accommodations

Have an evening adventure

One of Maui’s best values is the dinner and comedy magic show at Warren & Annabelle’s in Lahaina.

Talented magician Warren Gibson wows audiences with his sleight-of-hand and hilarious clean comedy. On nights when Gibson is out of town, two magicians perform who also excel at comedy.

Book the Royal Flush package ($113 a person) offering the two-hour magic show plus two cocktails of your choice, a combination platter of four huge gourmet appetizers, an enormous homemade dessert and gratuity. Plus there is a 50% discount for admission on the Royal Flush package for anyone with an active military ID. (Military who have served in Afghanistan since 2003 get a 100% discount.) Book before you leave home because the show sells out.

Another excellent option is Hyatt Regency Maui’s rooftop stargazing program Tour of the Stars. You’ll learn all about the night’s sky above the Pacific Ocean when thousands of stars are visible to the naked eye overhead.

Tor Johnson / AP Lahaina's Front Street is the main downtown street. Lahaina's Front Street is the main downtown street. (Tor Johnson / AP)

Director of astronomy Eddie Mahoney identifies 1,000 objects in the sky including stars, planets, galaxies and nebulae. Tour of the Stars takes place nightly, depending on the weather. The show costs $30 per adult/non-Hyatt guest, $20 per child/non-Hyatt guest. Reservations are required.

Info: Warren & Annabelle’s, 900 Front St. A202, Lahaina; (808) 667-6244; Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina; (808) 667-4727.

Dine at reasonably priced restaurants

It’s a shrimp-alooza at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. on Lahaina’s Front Street, where you can try coconut shrimp ($19.49) or Baja shrimp tacos ($13.99). The spectacular ocean view is free.

Cheeseburger in Paradise and Maui Tacos in Lahaina are other thrifty options.

Info: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 889 Front St., Lahaina; (808) 661-3111; Cheeseburger in Paradise, 811 Front St., Lahaina; (808) 661-4855; Maui Tacos, 840 Wainee St., Lahaina; (808) 662-0717.

Eat during aloha hour