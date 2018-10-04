Expert-led runs loop through spectacular scenery, including Diamond Head

Honolulu vacationers in search of a good workout have an ideal new way to activate their endorphins: organized runs through Waikiki.
While runs along the broad sidewalk paralleling the world-famous beach are always popular, the Queen Kapiolani Hotel is welcoming people of all ages and activity levels to experience a lesser-known route during guided runs three mornings a week.
Led by instructors from the Hawaii Running Project, participants in the one-hour runs get their hearts racing while their eyes feast on some of the area’s spectacular scenery.
Starting at the hotel, runners make their way through Kapiolani Park and past the Waikiki Aquarium before reaching Makalei Beach Park. From there, the route heads along the coast on Diamond Head Road as far as the lookout point. It then loops around the inland side of Diamond Head before returning to the Queen Kapiolani.
The runs begin at 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The fee is $5 for hotel guests and $10 for non-guests.
Runs can be booked in advance online.
The 315-room hotel is in the final phase of a $35-million, top-to-bottom renovation that is expected to be completed later this month. Room rates in October start at $140 a night.