Jon Bon Jovi on board for two rockin' cruises in 2019

Add rock ’n’ roll to your next cruise on a 2019 Runaway to Paradise voyage with Jon Bon Jovi. Two Norwegian Cruise Line voyages will feature Bon Jovi performances with the Kings of Suburbia band.
The Caribbean cruise will sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on the Norwegian Jade. The Mediterranean excursion will sail from Barcelona, Spain, to Palma, Majorca, on the Norwegian Pearl.
Besides the two Bon Jovi performances, there will be panels on the group's music and displays of rock memorabilia.
Dates: April 12-16, Caribbean; Aug. 26-30, Mediterranean
Price: $1,995 per person, double occupancy (single supplement $1,716) for an inside cabin on the Caribbean cruise. $2,221 per person, double occupancy (single supplement $2,022) for an inside cabin on the Mediterranean itinerary.
Prices include a cabin, meals and entertainment. Round-trip airfare, taxes and fees not included.
Info: Sixthman Runaway Tours, (877) 379-9193
