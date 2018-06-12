American Express to open premium airport lounge at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal

A new premium lounge will land at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Tom Bradley International Terminal next year. American Express announced Tuesday that it will open a signature Centurion Lounge for premium card-holders that will feature something novel: a tranquillity area to help travelers adapt to different time zones.
The L.A. location will be the 12th lounge for the brand. “LAX is the No. 2 airport our Platinum Card Members travel through, based on Amex Travel bookings,” Josh McKay, vice president and general manager of Global Benefits and Services.
The post-security lounge will occupy almost 14,000 square feet with amenities such as a spa, family room, custom wall installations, free chef-crafted bites, wines and cocktails, workspaces, access to Wi-Fi, restrooms and showers, and the tranquility area.
The lounge is free to Platinum Card and Centurion (or Black) Card members with a same-day boarding pass and valid ID. Platinum Card members may bring up to two travel companions free of charge; Centurion members can bring immediate family members or two travel companions. (One-day passes for additional guests cost $50.)
The annual Platinum Card charges $550 in annual fees; the invitation-only Centurion Card charges members $2,500 a year, plus an up-front initiation fee.
Other Centurion Lounge locations include LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City, McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
LAX last May opened the Private Suite, a private terminal where VIPs can check in for a flight, clear security and get a luxury ride to their plane without having to enter an airport terminal.