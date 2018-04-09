Cassell's Hamburgers and Urth Caffe will soon land at LAX's Terminal 1

Soon you’ll be able to grab a Cassell’s burger or an Urth Caffe macchiato when you fly in or out of Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport.

The local eateries are two of 20 food and retail options meant to convey a “hip, modern California feel” at the airport, which is in the midst of a massive modernization project, an LAX news release said.

Other new dining options — including Trejo’s Tacos, an eatery from tough-guy actor Danny Trejo, Pei Wei Asian Diner, chicken sandwich stop Chick-Fil-A and Einstein Bros. Bagels — are expected to open by fall inside the Southwest Airlines terminal.

California Pizza Kitchen, Rock & Reilly’s Irish Pub, Rock & Brews and others are already open.

Skin-care brand Kiehl’s, convenience store The New Stand and MAC Cosmetics also are expected to open by fall.

The shops and eateries are part of the $508-million face lift of Terminal 1 that began in 2014. In the redo, Southwest gains a new ticketing area as well as new security and baggage claim spaces.

