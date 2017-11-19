Cool, close to home, and just what you need for kids

I am an avid reader of the L.A. Times. As a father of twin girls, I am always looking for things to do with them. Please continue providing us with "cool" things to do. Really enjoy this new section of Travel; keep up the good work.

Jimmy Lima

West Covina

Walking while looking at one’s phone in Hawaii is now a violation, and those daydreaming walkers can now be ticketed up to $35, according to your Need to Know item in the Nov. 12 Travel section [“Call It a Texting Violation,” by Jay Jones].

I’ve seen people do that and wind up bumping into other people and objects, usually with no serious injuries. Citing people for walking and texting is a fairly simple task for officials because of slow speeds.

But ticketing people who text while driving is another matter that needs to be attended to in a much more serious manner.

Although it has been illegal to text and drive for a few years now, that law apparently has little or no effect on those who continue to text and drive without considering the perils they put others in.

It’s time for new, strong deterrents to remedy the growing danger of those drivers who text.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

I enjoyed the world clock article by Mary Forgione [“Top Timekeepers,” Oct. 29] but was surprised that she did not include the Mechanical Dragon Clock in Blois, France.

We stumbled across it during a post-lunch stretch en route from Paris to Bordeaux. Without warning, an otherwise traditional building on the square began to chime. The windows opened up one after another as giant dragon heads with jeweled eyes emerged.

We stood, transfixed, as if by moving we might break a spell. By the end of the surreal and magical display, six heads, a tail and two claws were towering over us.

What a gift of serendipity!

Carmel Farnsworth

Valencia

