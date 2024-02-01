The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

Maybe it’s the holiday haze, but in many ways, it feels like the new year gets its proper start in February.

This is also true if you follow the lunar calendar, which marks Feb. 10 as the start of the new lunar year.

The lunar new year is celebrated all over the world, including right here in Los Angeles. As we enter the Year of the Dragon, considered the most auspicious animal in the Chinese zodiac, local establishments are marking the occasion with multicourse feasts, festivals and more.

February also brings Valentine’s Day, a chance to celebrate the love in your life, whether it’s a romantic partner, longtime friends, family or even yourself. Whatever your feelings toward the Hallmark-contrived holiday might be, it’s a great opportunity to indulge in special, one-night only dinners at the best restaurants in L.A.

And if you’re looking to switch things up and try a newly opened spot, our food writers have you covered. January might be a sluggish month for most of us, but L.A.’s restaurant scene didn’t slow down, offering us openings that include a Mexican Armenian taqueria in Silver Lake, a buzzy new pasta bar in Eagle Rock, a slew of new Smorgasburg L.A. vendors and a glitzy bar in Hollywood. Here’s everywhere you need to eat and drink across L.A. this month:

