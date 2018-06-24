Vow renewal at sea: There's no greater gift than sharing a special day with family, friends.

I want to say how much I enjoyed Alex Pulaski’s article on weddings at sea [“‘I Do’ on a Cruise, June 10]. Last Christmas my husband and I renewed our vows for our 25th wedding anniversary. We sailed on the beautiful Ruby Princess, and everything was perfect.
Our ceremony was private, which is more expensive than the renewal package that involves several couples. We paid $2,721. That included the ceremony, which was $2,500 on its own, and the rest was for a private tea reception for the 14 of us. It was worth every penny.
We also purchased all the additional photographs the photographer did for us, which added to our total.
There is no greater gift than sharing such a special day on board a beautiful ship with treasured family and friends.
Kim Topolski
Santa Clarita
I was in Poland two years ago. We also stayed in Kazimierz and felt the same as writer Andrew Bender did [“Real Krakow Feel,” June 10]. I simply loved the vibe.
When you walk across the Vistula River, you’ll see the walls of what was the Jewish ghetto. The Ghetto Heroes Square memorial is right next to the train station where the unfortunate would be taken to their deaths.
I also must mention that a restaurant called Starka had the best pierogies I have ever had.
Karen Catania
West Hills