‘Gossip Girl’ alum Ed Westwick marries Amy Jackson in Italian destination wedding

Actors Ed Westwick has married Amy Jackson in Italy replete with several pre-wedding festivities on the Amalfi Coast.

“The journey has just begun,” the “Gossip Girl” alum wrote Sunday on Instagram, sharing the first in a series of photos of the bride and groom posing in front of their garden-set altar in the Giardini del Fuenti in Salerno, Italy.

Ahead of the ceremony, the couple hosted a welcome party for their family with pizza and pasta, then sailed off of Capri, Sorrento, Ravello and Positano with their friends and family aboard a private ship.

Advertisement

“It was the perfect start to our Love Story Weekend as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

The “party cruise” was adorned with Positano-inspired lemons and featured “Neapolitan street food and sushi by the epic Michelin Star chef [Salvatore Iazetta ], never ending Spicy Margaritas, and dancing under the stars with our favourite people in the world,” Westwick said. A clip from the shindig featured the “Wicked City” actor giving a speech in which he thanked the guests for joining them.

A representative for Westwick did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

The couple tied the knot officially Aug. 9 with a small civil ceremony at the Connaught Hotel in London, according to People. Their Italian destination wedding, which took place Saturday, included 220 guests who traveled from the U.S., India and Europe for the three-day festivities.

“We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that,” Jackson told the outlet, praising the site’s “timeless romance and vintage charm.”

Wedding guests included Westwick’s former “Gossip Girl” costar Kelly Rutherford, model and actor Daisy Lowe, comedian Jack Whitehall and partner Roxy Horner, film producer Mohammed Al Turki and cosmetics mogul Dr. Barbara Sturm, People said.

Advertisement

Jackson donned several white dresses over the weekend; she wore a voluminous Giorgio Armani gown designed by Alberta Ferretti for the ceremony. Ferretti was featured in a final fitting video Jackson did with Vogue Italia weeks before the event. Westwick also wore Armani, donning a white tuxedo jacket that he said was inspired by James Bond in “Casino Royale.”

The British actor proposed to the “Supergirl” star in January while they were celebrating her birthday in Gstaad, Switzerland, popping the question on the snowy suspension bridge Peak Walk.

Westwick and the “Thaandavam” star first met at the Silverstone racetrack in 2021, People said. He asked her out on a double date with their pets: “Coffee and dogs,” she told Lifestyle Asia in August 2023, won her over “from the get-go.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022 when Jackson shared a loving birthday tribute to Westwick, accompanied by affectionate scenes from their relationship. She described Westwick as the love of her life and “home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one.”