Travel letters: The blues make one reader swoon, but new fees have another reader singing the blues

If you decide to bring your entire crew into a club room (your family, grandma and grandpa, your kid's friends, your in-laws, etc.), maybe you could be a bit more aware of the huge tribe following you and contain them together, rather them letting them sprawl all over the place, Maybe everyone should calm down as they grab food from the buffet or stand in line at the bar for free drinks and walk away with five or six? Free is always a good thing, but you’re probably not going to starve to death before you reach your destination.