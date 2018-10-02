Snow in forecast this week as Mammoth sets Nov. 8 ski season kickoff

Fall may have just begun, but winter is in the air in the Eastern Sierra, with snow in the forecast this week and Mammoth Mountain setting its opening, 36 days from now.
The mountain will open to limited skiing Nov. 8, a Thursday. Single-day lift tickets are also now on sale and a limited number of $50 lift tickets are available in advance.
The amount of terrain available that day will depend on the weather leading up to it. Will Mother Nature provide, and if it doesn’t, will it be cold enough to permit much snow making?
In any event, Nov. 8 will be full of festivities, including the traditional banner breakthrough at 8:30 a.m., a beer toast at 11 a.m., followed by live music.
Monday’s announcement of the opening comes on the same week as the season’s first measurable snow is predicted. A front is expected to roll in Tuesday, followed by snow or freezing rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Weather Service calls for a 70% chance of precipitation on Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Snow accumulations of up to an inch are forecast.
Friday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.