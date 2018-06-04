Save some money — and the planet — with these tips

Reuse or restore clothes, luggage and other gear. “My old backpack is now 35 years old and my hiking boots are more than 20 years old — I’ve resoled them three times,” said environmentalist T.A. Barron. “My hat is over 20 years old. They are like old friends and have been with me in Patagonia, Alaska, Colorado, New Zealand, in the Arctic,” added Barron, author of the 12-volume “Merlin Saga,” which chronicles the life of the wizard.