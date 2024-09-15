Plastic is what’s forming our future, and it’s killing us

Some of you may be thinking that plastic is convenient to use, but is it convenient to kill the planet? As time passes, more and more plastic is being thrown into landfills, burned and thrown into the ocean.

Plastic is what’s forming our future.

I’m an animal person. I love the water. I love swimming. In some places sea creatures can’t live in their natural habitats because they’ve been taken over by waste and plastic.

Think about what happens when plastic is incinerated — the burning releases pollutants like microplastics. They seem to be everywhere: on the land, in the air and in the sea. Microplastics are in the water in water bottles. Think about our health.

I have started to make plastic a focus in my life, whether it’s using it less or reusing it instead. It may seem that I am too young to be worrying about this issue. I mean, I’m only 13! But Earth will soon be in the hands of my generation. I need to care about the environment now instead of waiting until I’m grown. Older generations waited too long.

Instead of using plastic water bottles, I use reusable thermoses or, if I did use a plastic water bottle, I can reuse it. Instead of using plastic grocery bags, bring old bags or reusable bags or use the paper bags. I use those when I do art. I cut them and I use them for projects.

I also purchase secondhand.

Although it may seem more convenient to buy things brand new, thrifting is a fun experience because you can find some unique clothing and you’re not buying new things that may have been shipped here from overseas in plastic bags. I like to purchase T-shirts as well as pants at thrift stores, and even hats (just wash them before wearing).

If you must purchase brand-new clothes, try to purchase from environmentally friendly brands. Look to see if it is made from recycled materials. How did it get here? What are people getting paid?

One of my favorite musical artists, Billie Eilish, is eco-friendly. The website for the Billie Eilish store says “all merchandise clothing uses residual dead stock from prior productions, organic or recycled polyester or cotton.” Her posters are made from 100% recycled paper.

It’s something I really appreciate. At least one person is trying to cut that. I want to follow in her footsteps.

Sophia Perez, an eighth-grader in the Los Angeles Unified School District, loves thrifting, cutting back on plastic and, most of all, Billie Eilish.