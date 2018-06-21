Advertisement

On National Selfie Day, Kimpton offers free drinks when guests and diners post at these places

Jun 21, 2018 | 5:30 AM
A mural of Frida Kahlo at the Pacific Hideaway restaurant in Huntington Beach is one of the designated selfie spots from Kimpton Hotels. (Kimpton Hotels)

It’s National Selfie Day, a day that has been a social media thing every June 21 since 2014. If you use the right hashtag Thursday, you could score a free cocktail or beer at several Kimpton hotels in Southern California.

Each hotel has a slightly different twist on what you get if you play along and post on social media with the hashtag #SoCalKimptonSelfie. You have to be a hotel or restaurant guest to receive the freebie that’s good Thursday only.

The Shorebreak in Huntington Beach will give hotel guests and diners at the Pacific Hideaway restaurant on the Huntington Beach Pier a free shot of liquor when they post a selfie taken at the Frida mural (in honor of Frida Kahlo).

The selfie spot at Curadero in San Diego.
The selfie spot at Curadero in San Diego. (Kimpton Hotels)

The Hotel Palomar in San Diego will give diners or hotel guests a free margarita when you snap a selfie at the mural-decorated wall inside the hotel’s Mexican restaurant, Curadero.
The Hotel Solamar's Upper East rooftop area.
The Hotel Solamar's Upper East rooftop area. (Kimpton Hotels)

Score a free beer at the Hotel Solamar in San Diego’s Gaslamp District when guests snap a selfie at the Upper East rooftop and post it.

At Canary in Santa Barbara, selfies may be snapped at the hotel's rooftop pool or in your guest room.
At Canary in Santa Barbara, selfies may be snapped at the hotel's rooftop pool or in your guest room. (Kimpton Hotels)

And a social media post from the rooftop pool or guest room at Canary in Santa Barbara will get you an extra wine pour at check-in.

According to its website, National Selfie Day was started by DJ Rick McNeely from Arlington, Texas.

