Escapes: What you need to know if you planned to visit Yosemite

If you’re flying this summer, you’ll be in plenty of company, according to Airlines for America, which predicts that more than 246 million will take to the air. As we all have learned by now, unless you’re a super premium passenger or you’re on a long international flight, you probably won’t get a meal, and snacks may be available only at a premium price. If you’re thrifty or picky, you bring your own. But hold the phone, Gladys. You just may be asked to take those snacks out of your carry-on bag when you go through airline security. Here’s the scoop.