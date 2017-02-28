With the opening of Shake Shack in LAX's Terminal 3, fliers will get a little bit of heaven on a bun

Shake Shack, which grew from a hot dog stand in Manhattan to a burger behemoth, will open in another Los Angeles-area location in the fall — this one at LAX’s Terminal 3.

The crazy popular burger chain will serve breakfast daily from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the full Shake Shack menu from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s almost enough to make you want to fly the much-maligned Spirit, which flies out of Terminal 3. Fortunately, JetBlue and Virgin America also fly out of Terminal 3, along with low-cost Frontier and Allegiant.

Shake Shack opened its first California location in March on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Now there are four in L.A. and three in Las Vegas.

When it opens, it will join these Terminal 3 restaurants: L.A.’s own Angel City Brewery; the grab-and-go Blue Window, which features wraps, burritos and vegan options; as well as Burger King, Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee.

For those who haven’t tried Shake Shack yet, First We Feast makes it easy. The website made the “definitive ranking” of the 12 best menu items and put the Double ShackBurger at the top of the list, followed by the SmokeShack, which comes with applewood smoked bacon on top.

In case you get hopelessly hooked, don’t worry. You can find Shake Shacks all over the world, including 13 locations in the Middle East, London, Istanbul, Tokyo, Seoul and Moscow.

ALSO

Where to eat in New Orleans, from comfort food to haute cuisine

If you’re dining in D.C., here’s what’s new, what’s cool and why you need to stop worrying about calories

Don’t think of San Antonio, Texas, as even close to cool? Prepare to be seduced, pardner

Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Washington, D.C, new and improved The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too. The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel