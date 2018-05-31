Tour temples, churches and a mosque on Singapore stopover excursion

Explore the spiritual side of Singapore on a quick stopover excursion offered by Remote Lands.
Highlights include visits to some of the city-state’s significant religious sites, including the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and the Sri Mariamman, the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore.
Participants will also visit Chijmes Hall, a restored Gothic Revival chapel built in 1855, the Sultan Mosque and the Armenian Church, completed in 1835 and the oldest Christian church in Singapore.
Dates: Custom departure dates.
Price: From $3,000 per person, double occupancy, for two nights and three days. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, car and driver, and English-speaking guide. International airfare not included.
Info: Remote Lands, (646) 979-0702
