Tour temples, churches and a mosque on Singapore stopover excursion

May 31, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Half-fish and half-lion, the landmark Merlion resides at the waterfront Merlion Park in Singapore and is a draw for visitors from around the world. (Rosemary McClure)

Explore the spiritual side of Singapore on a quick stopover excursion offered by Remote Lands.

Highlights include visits to some of the city-state’s significant religious sites, including the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and the Sri Mariamman, the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore.

Participants will also visit Chijmes Hall, a restored Gothic Revival chapel built in 1855, the Sultan Mosque and the Armenian Church, completed in 1835 and the oldest Christian church in Singapore.

Dates: Custom departure dates.

Price: From $3,000 per person, double occupancy, for two nights and three days. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, car and driver, and English-speaking guide. International airfare not included.

Info: Remote Lands, (646) 979-0702

