Hike South America's Dientes de Navarino, view archipelagoes

Trek the Dientes de Navarino massif at the far end of South America on a challenging six-day tour offered by Adventure Life. Participants will explore the Patagonian landscape and hike among peaks and alongside lakes and rivers. Along the way are views of the Beagle Channel, the cities of Puerto Williams in Chile and Ushuaia in Argentina, Nassau Bay and the Wollaston and Cape Horn archipelagoes. The trek departs from and returns to Puerto Williams, reached by a flight from Punta Arenas, Chile.