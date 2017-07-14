See the wonders of the northern lights on a winter tour of Alaska

See and photograph the aurora borealis on an eight-day "Alaska Winter Wonders” tour that includes seven opportunities to view the northern lights.

John Hall's Alaska trip transports participants from Fairbanks to Bettles, just north of the Arctic Circle, and then south through Talkeetna and Girdwood, a ski resort town.

Along the way, travelers will be coached by Alaska photographer Frank Stegles on how to shoot the northern lights.

Other activities include dog mushing at a family homestead, visits to Gates of the Arctic National Park and an Alaska Native community, and a flight-seeing tour over Denali National Park.

Dates: March 13-20

Price: From $4,459 per person, double occupancy. Includes all meals, accommodations, activities, baggage handling and transportation in the tour package. Transportation to Alaska not included.

Info: John Hall's Alaska, (800) 325-2270

