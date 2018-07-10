Journey through the distinctive cultures and politics of Baltic countries

Experience varied Baltic countries ethnically, politically and religiously on a 16-day journey that begins in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, and ends in Skopje, the capital of Macedonia.
Highlights of the Mir Corp. tour include the Ottoman frontier town of Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina); Dubrovnik, on the Dalmatian coast (Croatia); the old Mediterranean port of Kotor and the walled Roman city of Budva (Montenegro); the ancient ruins of Durres and Apollonia (Albania); and Skopje, birthplace of Mother Teresa.
Group size limited to 16.
Dates: Sept. 13-28
Price: From $7,695 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, English-speaking tour manager and local guides, ground transportation and gratuities. International airfare not included.
Info: Mir Corp., (800) 424-7289