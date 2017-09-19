Can't decide between a golf vacation or cruise? Now you can do both in Canada

Tee up on some of Canada's most challenging seaside courses on a golf and cruise vacation that includes six courses.

The One Ocean Expeditions tour, called the Fiddles and Sticks Golf Expedition, begins and ends at Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia.

It visits Prince Edward Island, one of the most picturesque of Canada's three Maritime Provinces; Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec’s most culturally diverse destination; and Sable Island, Nova Scotia, home to wild horses, rare bird colonies and hundreds of shipwrecks.

Throughout the journey, participants may golf or go on wildlife-viewing excursions, guided hikes or visits to coastal villages.

Dates: June 27-July 4

Price: From $2,645 per person, triple occupancy. Includes cruise, green fees, accommodations and meals onboard, as well as daily excursions.

Info: One Ocean Expeditions, (855) 416-2346

