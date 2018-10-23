Advertisement

Blue lagoons and relaxed pace welcome visitors to Cook Islands

By Rosemary McClure
Oct 23, 2018 | 3:30 AM
Relax on the uncrowded beaches of the Cook Islands. (Cook Islands Tourism)

If you're looking for a South Seas idyll, check out the Cook Islands. This tiny nation, made up of 15 islands in the heart of Polynesia, is a lot like Hawaii was 50 years ago, with a low-key pace and charm.

This week-long Islands in the Sun tour includes round-trip airfare and visits to two main islands in the chain, Aitutaki and Rarotonga. Ride a scooter around Rarotonga, spend an afternoon in a hammock on Aitutaki, and snorkel in crystal clear waters surrounding both islands.

Dates: Through March 31

Price: From $3,429 per person, double occupancy. Includes round-trip airfare from LAX and air transfers between islands, beach-side accommodations (two nights in Aitutaki, three nights in Rarotonga), breakfasts and airport transfers.

Info: Islands in the Sun, (888) 828-6877

