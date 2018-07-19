Advertisement

Island hop, snorkel and whale watch in Portugal's Azores Islands

By
Jul 19, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Island hop, snorkel and whale watch in Portugal's Azores Islands
Visit the Azores Islands, off Portugal, on a weeklong adventure tour. (Panazorica)

Explore the Azores Islands, hike to the top of a volcano and take a dip in hot- and cold-water thermal springs on a weeklong tour that includes a visit to Lisbon, Portugal.

The Off-the-Map Travel itinerary visits the Azores, a nine-island region of Portugal that's known for its outdoor activities, including snorkeling, diving and hiking.

Advertisement

Visitors can swim in dormant volcanic crater lakes, island hop and whale watch. The tour includes two days in Lisbon, with time to get familiar with the city.　

Dates: Six-day, seven-night tours through Oct. 31

Price: From $2,540 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, some meals, private transfers, snorkeling and whale-watching trips and a tour of Furnas Island. International airfare not included.

Info: Off the Map Travel

ALSO

California's scenic Highway 1 fully reopened for the first time in over a year

Seek out mountain gorillas on tour of Uganda's national parks

On the way to Vegas, here's a monster discovery in Jean: the platinum standard for pit stops

Advertisement
Advertisement