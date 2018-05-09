Advertisement

Walk along ancient paths in self-guided tour of northern Portugal

By
May 09, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Explore the Roman road to the Portuguese monastery of Santa Maria do Bouro. (On Foot Holidays)

Take in the sights, sounds, scents and scenery on a walking tour of Portugal, a country that should be on everyone's must-visit list.

A weeklong On Foot Holidays tour takes walkers far from the crowds on a self-guided route through the gentle hills of northern Portugal.

Highlights include walking ancient pathways and Roman roads to villages where farmers live much as they did centuries ago; a visit to Santa Maria do Bouro, a 12th century monastery turned inn; and historic Porto.

Dates: Best months are May, June, July, September and October.

Price: From $910 per person, double occupancy. Includes seven nights' bed and breakfast, all luggage transfers, route notes and information pack. International airfare and airport transfers not included. Shorter versions of the route also are available.

Info: On Foot Holidays

