Russia summer tour will school you on foreign policy and history

The Los Angeles World Affairs Council is offering a fall tour of Russia that features expert discussions on Czarist Russia, Russian journalism, Vladimir Putin and U.S.-Russia relations.
The excursion begins in St. Petersburg with a visit to the Hermitage Museum and Peterhof, built by Peter the Great to rival Versailles, as well as a private concert at the palace of the Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich.
In Moscow, highlights include meetings at the U.S. Embassy, the Gorbachev Foundation and with Russian politicians.
Participants also will see the Kremlin, visit Red Square and explore the new Gulag Museum. An optional post-trip extension to the Siberian city of Irkutsk and Lake Baikal is offered.
Dates: Sept. 25-Oct. 5
Price: From $7,680 per person, double occupancy, depending on group size. Includes accommodations, most meals, high-speed train to Moscow, sightseeing/excursions and gratuities. International airfare, visa and passport fees not included.
Info: Los Angeles World Affairs Council, (424) 258-6160
