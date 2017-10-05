Sail back in time on cruises that focus on two wars that changed U.S. history

Brush up on history with two new American Cruise Lines voyages that visit regions that played important roles in the American Revolution and the Civil War.

Revolutionary War buffs can learn more about the battle for independence on a cruise that visits Washington D.C., Annapolis, Md., and Williamsburg and Mt. Vernon, Va., places where the cry for revolution rang loudly and clearly in 1776.

The 11-day itinerary gets underway April 18 and will be the first cruise for the line's new American Constitution ship. It will sail round-trip from Baltimore, visiting the most historically significant ports along Chesapeake Bay.

In Washington, guests can tour the National Mall and Smithsonian Museums. At Mt. Vernon, the line’s experts will guide visitors through George Washington’s estate, and in Yorktown, they'll travel to the last battlefield of the Revolutionary War.

American Cruise Line’s onboard expert for the trip will be Harold Cones, a biologist and naturalist who arranges and leads tours for the Mariners' Museum in Newport News, Va.

Cruises will take place in 2018, leaving April 18 and 28, May 8, Oct. 29 and Nov. 8. Rates begin at $5,695 per person, double occupancy; early booking discounts are available.

Civil War buffs can explore Southern battlefields, monuments and museums on a new itinerary that gets underway Dec. 9. The eight-day round-trip cruise sails from New Orleans, visiting Natchez and Vicksburg, Miss., and Baton Rouge, La.

Historical sites include Vicksburg Military Park and the Louisiana State Museum, where cruisers will learn about the run-up to the war. Rates begin at $3,225 per person, double occupancy.

Info: Contact a travel agent or call American Cruise Lines, (800) 460-4518.

ALSO:

What are the best months to sail to certain destinations? Check out Avid Cruiser’s month-by-month guide

Eight places that look their best from the deck of a cruise ship

Cruise ship that made historic return to Cuba to become Azamara Pursuit

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel