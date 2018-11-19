Yes, you can bring Thanksgiving dinner in your carry-on bag, except for these items

If you’re bighearted enough to plan on bringing Thanksgiving dinner to your family and friends, good news. Air travelers are allowed to pack a cooked turkey and a pumpkin or apple pie in their carry-on bag without running afoul of the airport screening rules.
“Solid foods, like dry stuffing, fresh cranberries, turkey, bread, baked potatoes, baked goods, pies, fruits and vegetables are allowed through the security checkpoint in your carry-on bag,” the TSA writes in its 2018 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips.
You also may take your favorite cranberry sauce and gravy along, but just a teensy amount. Along with mashed potatoes, they are considered spreadable foods and must follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule.
That means you can bring only 3.4 ounces on board (provided it’s placed in a 1 quart-sized, zip-top bag) or pack as much as you like in your checked luggage.
Bottles of wine, Champagne, hard cider and any liquids need to be checked too. You can bring a corkscrew along, provided it doesn’t have a sharp blade; if so, it also needs to go in your checked bag.
Still have questions? Go to the TSA’s searchable What Can I Bring? web page to check what food and other items are allowed and not allowed in your carry-on.
