18 L.A. restaurants for dinner or takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

There’s nothing like Los Angeles during the holidays. Not only do we enjoy sunny skies in a calm city as transplants and even locals head elsewhere, but we also have endless options for how to celebrate. Hosting a gathering? Bake Nonna-approved Italian cookies or deck your halls with curated items from one of L.A.’s newly sprouted superettes. If tamales are part of your traditions, you’ll find classic preparations and creative renderings across Southern California. And there’s always the option to skip the hubbub altogether and duck into a storied hotel bar for a dry martini.

This holiday, you can pickup seafood gumbo, a Taiwanese take on lasagna Bolognese, smoked pollo alongside buttery arepas, or peach cobbler; or skip the work altogether and make a restaurant reservation for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Instead of facing cleanup after a long party, you could be grazing at a poolside brunch in Santa Monica, indulging in a Feast of the Seven Fishes or noshing on nostalgic New York-style Chinese-American cuisine with live music in the background. Take your pick.

