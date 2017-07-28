She failed to follow his travel advice. Did she pay the price? Find out at Times Travel Talks

The Los Angeles Times invites you to an afternoon filled with information on travel safety, cool and close-to-home destinations and capturing those vacation memories.

Travel editor Catharine Hamm will be joined Sunday afternoon by retired LAPD Det. Kevin Coffey to talk about travel safety (they’re pictured above). You’ll hear Coffey tell her that ignoring his travel advice could have cost her dearly. Find out why on Sunday.

Times staff writer Christopher Reynolds, who developed and wrote most of the entries in the daily California Bucket List online project, will be joined by Laurel Moglen and Julia Posey, authors of “111 Places in Los Angeles That You Must Not Miss,” along with “California” guidebook author Andrew Bender as they talk about hidden gems around the Golden State.

The event is free, but please register in advance. Come to 145 S. Spring St. — doors open at 12:30 — and join in our discussions from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Hope to see you there.

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel