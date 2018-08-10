Star parties at these five dark-sky places bring the heavens to life

The Maunakea Visitor Information Station in Hilo on Hawaii Island stands at 9,200 feet above sea level. It can be one of the coldest places on the island better known for its tropical temperatures. It’s also one of the darkest places around that offers good views of the night sky, but the ride to the top is long and winding. Free stargazing programs are offered 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Guides and rangers answer questions and give a star tour with a laser pointer. Two big caveats: Check the weather to make sure visibility is good before you go, and dress warmly; this is a part of Hawaii that can get snow. Go early to get one of the 115 parking spots given out first come, first served. Info: Maunakea Visitor Information Station