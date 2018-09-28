Where to get your haunt on for Halloween

You don’t need to believe in the supernatural to get a kick out of the Whaley House Museum in Old Town San Diego, called the most haunted house in the U.S. by the Travel Channel’s “America’s Most Haunted.” The home is said to be frequented by spirits of the Whaley family, who purchased the Greek Revival home in 1855. Tour the residence, courtroom and Whaley family general store, and you just might feel a ghostly presence.