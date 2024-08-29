The ‘Poltergeist’ house has found a buyer, though price is still a mystery

The “Poltergeist” house in Simi Valley sold less than three weeks after it was listed for sale.

The famous “Poltergeist” house, the central location in the classic Tobe Hooper-directed horror film, has found a buyer less than three weeks after it was placed on the market.

In the film, the house hosts ghosts, a tree that tries to snatch children in the night and portals to a different dimension. In reality, the home has four bedrooms, a fireplace, pool, and a built-in office space that could be converted into another bedroom.

The house was listed for sale for the first time in 45 years, before it was featured in the 1982 film.

Advertisement

Lauren Murdock, who holds the listing with Equity Union, said the house is under contract with a closing date for the sale pending.

Murdock leaned into the house’s film history when listing it for sale, pointing out to potential buyers that it comes “without the ghostly antics.”

Although much of the house has been updated, some of the rooms would still be familiar to fans of the movie, she said, including the kitchen and family room.

Advertisement

The house was originally listed at $1,174,999 and received several offers, she said.

The final negotiated price is still unknown.