9/11 Memorial selected as best U.S. museum. USS Midway in San Diego and L.A.'s Getty Center make top 10

By Mary Forgione
Sep 06, 2018 | 6:30 AM
A model of the World Trade Center buildings at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. (Stan Honda / AFP/Getty Images)

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum (also called the 9/11 Memorial) in New York City was selected as the best U.S. museum in TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards. It’s the first time the museum, which opened in 2014 in the footprint of the Twin Towers, has topped the list.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also in New York City, came in second. Last year the 146-year-old museum was in first place.

The rest of the top 10 include:

3. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, which has been designated by Congress as America’s official WWII museum (it also ranked No. 8 in world’s best museums);

4. The Art Institute of Chicago, which traces its roots to 1879;

5. The USS Midway Museum in San Diego, the WWII aircraft carrier that opened as a museum in 2004;

6. The National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., one of the free Smithsonian museums on the Mall;

7. The American Museum of Natural History in New York City;

8. The Getty Center in Los Angeles;

9. NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Titusville, Fla.; and

10. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

For best museums in the world, the Musée d’Orsay in Paris came in first, followed by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the British Museum in London and the Prado National Museum in Madrid.

Findings are based on an algorithm that weighs the quantity and qualities of reviews that have appeared on TripAdvisor’s site over a 12-month period, a news release said.

Info: 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, Museums

