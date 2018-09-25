Magician Shin Lim heading ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage show in Vegas

If you didn’t have tickets to last week’s finale of “America’s Got Talent,” don’t worry. Another chance to see the winner perform live is coming up in Las Vegas.
Tickets went on sale Friday for “America’s Got Talent Live,” the stage version of the popular TV show, appearing in Vegas from Nov. 2-4.
Headlining the performances at Paris Las Vegas will be winner Shin Lim, the magician whose remarkable sleight-of-hand wowed audiences and judges alike. His first-place finish earned him $1 million, plus four gigs on the Strip.
Joining Lim onstage will be several other Season 13 finalists, including comedians Vicki Barbolak and Samuel J. Comroe, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, singer Courtney Hadwin and electric violinist Brian King Joseph.
Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the Paris Theater.
Tickets range from $55-$185, plus taxes and fees.