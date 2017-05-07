Get away from the crowds and do your own thing with Worthytravelers

How far do you want to get from the crowds? That far? I thought so …

Name: Worthytravelers.com

What it does: The website collects niche travel providers who offer experiences that are of interest to adventure seekers. Categories include Adventure, Events, Foodies, Off the Beaten Path and Sightseeing.

What’s hot: If you thought its photo galleries sell the tours, have a look at the video trailer on its Facebook page. I became a fan once I saw the pictures of Sail to Hornstrandir in the West Fjords, a six-day tour to one of the most remote parts of Iceland. The more I looked, the more itineraries I found that I needed to add to my bucket list (you can create one on its website). Just a few examples include: Be a winemaker for a day and create your own bottles of Chianti in Italy; take an Arctic surf lesson in Norway; go tank riding in the Ukraine; see the Matterhorn by air in Switzerland; drive a sidecar in the Atlas Mountains on a four-day tour outside of Marrakech, Morocco; and sail the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. The prices are reasonable, and there are easy-to-use share buttons for Facebook, Twitter and email if you want to grab the attention of your travel partners.

What’s not: This is a start-up company, so be patient while it works out the kinks.