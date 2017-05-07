TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Get away from the crowds and do your own thing with Worthytravelers

How far do you want to get from the crowds? That far? I thought so …

Name: Worthytravelers.com

What it does: The website collects niche travel providers who offer experiences that are of interest to adventure seekers. Categories include Adventure, Events, Foodies, Off the Beaten Path and Sightseeing.

What’s hot: If you thought its photo galleries sell the tours, have a look at the video trailer on its Facebook page. I became a fan once I saw the pictures of Sail to Hornstrandir in the West Fjords, a six-day tour to one of the most remote parts of Iceland. The more I looked, the more itineraries I found that I needed to add to my bucket list (you can create one on its website). Just a few examples include: Be a winemaker for a day and create your own bottles of Chianti in Italy; take an Arctic surf lesson in Norway; go tank riding in the Ukraine; see the Matterhorn by air in Switzerland; drive a sidecar in the Atlas Mountains on a four-day tour outside of Marrakech, Morocco; and sail the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. The prices are reasonable, and there are easy-to-use share buttons for Facebook, Twitter and email if you want to grab the attention of your travel partners.

What’s not: This is a start-up company, so be patient while it works out the kinks.

