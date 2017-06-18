Are you visiting L.A. or a local looking for a day out? Check out the Discover L.A. app

Here’s a travel app that focuses on Los Angeles neighborhoods of interest to visitors as well as local residents looking for a great day out.

Name: Discover L.A. app

What it does: The interactive app points travelers to local events and the best places to stay or eat. Build your own “Passport” by “liking” items with the heart icon. The diverse options in the “Do” section include “Find Hidden Bars,” “Hardcore Hikes,” “Elvis Presley’s L.A.,” “Sweat with Celebs,” “Cocktails with a View” and more.

Cost: Free

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. In Google Play, requires Android 4.4 and up.

What’s hot: The app uses proprietary artificial intelligence to optimize the user’s Los Angeles experience. “Through smart technology, the app literally knows to serve up soup and indoor dining suggestions on cool days; the closest beaches and ice cream on warm days,” said Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer of Discover Los Angeles. Don’t miss the “Scavenger Hunt” with the pin and map icon in the lower left corner of the app. You can check in at 16 ice cream hot spots across town and unlock stamps for your personal passport and to win prizes. If this is your first visit to L.A., click on the notes board in the lower right section of the app to tap into practical advice such as a Beginner’s Guide to L.A., Metro Map, driving advice and introductions to neighborhoods. Visit the companion website, discoverlosangeles.com, for its “Listography,” where local celebrities offer suggestions about what to do.

What’s not: The “Stay” section was well organized according to travel styles and neighborhood descriptions, but I couldn’t find a way to sort the hotel search results by star rating or price.