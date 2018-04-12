Advertisement

Video: Here's what Yosemite's recent flooding looked like. Oh, those thundering waterfalls

By Mary Forgione
Apr 12, 2018 | 6:20 AM
Video: Here's what Yosemite's recent flooding looked like. Oh, those thundering waterfalls
Yosemite Valley's Cooks Meadow and the pedestrian trail through the meadow were underwater during last weekend's rainstorm. (National Park Service)

When rains pummeled the Yosemite Valley last Friday and Saturday, visitors never got a chance to see the power of nature bearing down at one of America's most beautiful national parks — until now.

The park Wednesday released a video taken during and after the storm that shows thundering Horsetail, Sentinel and Upper Yosemite waterfalls. It also shows trails under water at El Capitan, Sentinel and Cook's meadows as well as raging rivers and almost submerged housekeeping tents.

Advertisement

The park had shut the valley and roads leading into it in anticipation of flooding — and flood it did.

By Saturday evening, the Merced River at the park's Pohono Bridge was 4 feet over flood stage, and roads were under 2 to 4 feet of water, according to a park release.
The Swinging Bridge footpath in Yosemite Valley across the Merced River was covered in flowing water.
The Swinging Bridge footpath in Yosemite Valley across the Merced River was covered in flowing water. (National Park Service)

Roads as well as electrical and water systems were affected by the flooding, the release said.

After the deluge, park officials reopened the park to visitors at noon Sunday.

ALSO

Taking a green rental bike through DTLA? A tipsheet for first-timers

That sunscreen that protects you? It harms Hawaii's corals. Now one airline is doing something about that

Cruise lines increase automatic 'gratuities' and call them something else now

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Advertisement
Advertisement