Access to Yosemite's popular Glacier Point set to open for the season

The road to scenic Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park is set to open for the season at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a Tuesday park news release.
The popular vista point stands more than 3,000 feet above the Yosemite Valley and offers views of Half Dome, Yosemite Falls and the park's high country.
Last year, the road didn't open until May 11.
The Four Mile Trail between Yosemite Valley and Glacier Point is open too, though the store near the point and nearby Bridalveil Creek Campground remain closed.
It's about an hour's drive from Wawona in the southern part of the park or Yosemite Valley to the point.
Park officials warn that visitors could face wet and icy conditions and that they should be on the lookout for bears and other wildlife on or near roadways.
Tioga Road, which provides access to the back country, remains closed.
For up-to-date road conditions, call the park at (209) 372-0200 (at the prompts, press 1 and press 1 again).