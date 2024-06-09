Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon National Park set to reopen after closure prompted by flooding

In the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park, some trails meander along Kings River and others ascend into wilderness areas.

A popular area in Kings Canyon National Park is reopening after a closure caused by flooding damage that lasted more than a year.

Cedar Grove will reopen to the public Monday, the National Park Service announced . The area at the bottom of Kings Canyon has been closed to the public since floods during the winter of 2022-23 caused damage to roads and facilities.

In Cedar Grove, some trails meander along the Kings River and others ascend into wilderness areas.

Park officials said the Cedar Grove Visitor Center and day-use areas are reopening this week, as well as the permit station.

Cedar Grove Market is scheduled to reopen June 15, and Cedar Grove Lodge is set to follow on June 21.

Multiple roads in the park have been undergoing repairs and other maintenance this year.

Sentinel Campground is expected to open no earlier than July 1, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said in a post on Instagram .

“No other campgrounds are expected to open this year, due to the severe damage caused by the 2022-2023 winter flooding,” the post said. “We will share information about Sentinel once there is a firm opening date.”

Wilderness permits are now available at Recreation.gov , and the National Park Service says a number of walkup permits are available for each trailhead.