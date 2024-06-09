Advertisement
California

Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon National Park set to reopen after closure prompted by flooding

A river scene in a forested area.
In the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park, some trails meander along Kings River and others ascend into wilderness areas.
(Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
By Ian JamesStaff Writer 
Share

A popular area in Kings Canyon National Park is reopening after a closure caused by flooding damage that lasted more than a year.

Cedar Grove will reopen to the public Monday, the National Park Service announced. The area at the bottom of Kings Canyon has been closed to the public since floods during the winter of 2022-23 caused damage to roads and facilities.

In Cedar Grove, some trails meander along the Kings River and others ascend into wilderness areas.

Advertisement

Park officials said the Cedar Grove Visitor Center and day-use areas are reopening this week, as well as the permit station.

Cedar Grove Market is scheduled to reopen June 15, and Cedar Grove Lodge is set to follow on June 21.

Sun glistens off a lake inside Sutter Buttes State Park. For the last two decades, this has been a California State Park that almost no one is allowed to visit. In 2003, California State Parks acquired property on the north side of the Sutter Buttes, which represents a unique resource within the State Park System. In 2003, California State Parks acquired property on the north side of the Sutter Buttes, which represents a unique resource within the State Park System.

California

The magical California state park that doesn’t allow visitors

For the last two decades, the Sutter Buttes have been home to a California state park that almost no one is allowed to visit.

May 20, 2024

Multiple roads in the park have been undergoing repairs and other maintenance this year.

Sentinel Campground is expected to open no earlier than July 1, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said in a post on Instagram.

“No other campgrounds are expected to open this year, due to the severe damage caused by the 2022-2023 winter flooding,” the post said. “We will share information about Sentinel once there is a firm opening date.”

Wilderness permits are now available at Recreation.gov, and the National Park Service says a number of walkup permits are available for each trailhead.

Advertisement
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, CA - MAY 21, 2024 - Lichenologist Rikke Reese Naesborg, Ph.D., begins to climb the General Sherman tree to perform a wellness check in the Sequoia National Park on May 21, 2024. Three other scientists, with the team, also climbed the tree to inspect for bark beetle activity and general health of the tree. They also used drones and satellite imagery to determine whether there were any concerns about the level of activity by an insect that naturally co-habitats with giant sequoias but can damage drought-weakened trees. By volume, the General Sherman tree is the largest known living single-stem tree on Earth. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: In the land of giant sequoias, the largest tree in the world gets a checkup

General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup

May 25, 2024

More to Read

CaliforniaTravel & ExperiencesOutdoors
Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. He is originally from California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement